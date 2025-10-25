Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Saturday night that demilitarizing the Gaza Strip is the most critical strategic objective for achieving victory in Gaza.

Katz also acknowledged that despite two years of intense fighting, 60% of the tunnels still exist, stressing the importance of destroying all of Hamas’ terror tunnels and disarming the terror group.

Katz said he has instructed the IDF to prioritize tunnel destruction in areas under Israeli control, while simultaneously protecting soldiers and civilian communities.

Previously, the IDF refrained from attacking and demolishing Hamas' tunnels so long as there was a chance that hostages may be hidden there.

He also emphasized the importance of continued dialogue with US representatives, including US President Donald Trump’s envoys, to promote a plan that includes thoroughly dismantling Hamas’ terror infrastructure and weapons stockpiles.

At the same time, Katz emphasized that the most urgent moral mission is to ensure the return of the deceased hostages' bodies, promising, “We will do everything to fulfill this sacred and vital task.”

On Friday evening, Channel 12 News reported that Katz revealed to US Vice President JD Vance that more than 60% of Hamas’ tunnels were not destroyed during the war.

According to the report, the remaining tunnels are located on both sides of the yellow line, meaning they exist even in areas currently under IDF control.

One of those tunnels was used by the terrorists who killed two IDF soldiers last week during an operation in the Rafah area. The figure of more than 60% indicates that over the past two years, Israel has succeeded in destroying less than 40% of the tunnels.

The report also noted that the explosions heard in recent days near the Gaza border are due to the fact that, even during the ceasefire and in accordance with the agreement, the IDF continues to destroy those tunnels - meaning IDF activity is ongoing at all times.