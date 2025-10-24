Defense Minister Israel Katz revealed to US Vice President JD Vance that more than 60% of Hamas’s tunnels were not destroyed during the war, according to a report by Channel 12 News on Friday evening.

According to the report, the remaining tunnels are located on both sides of the yellow line, meaning they exist even in areas currently under IDF control.

One of those tunnels was used by the terrorists who killed two IDF soldiers last week during an operation in the Rafah area. The figure of more than 60% indicates that over the past two years, Israel has succeeded in destroying less than 40% of the tunnels.

The report also noted that the explosions heard in recent days near the Gaza border are due to the fact that, even during the ceasefire and in accordance with the agreement, the IDF continues to destroy those tunnels - meaning IDF activity is ongoing at all times.

The report stated that in the conversation between Defense Minister Katz and Vice President Vance, the minister said: “The destruction of the tunnels is the most important joint mission in the demilitarization of Gaza, in accordance with the Trump plan, and preparations must be made to carry it out.”

He added, “We must bring back all the hostages and fallen, eliminate all the tunnels, take the weapons from Hamas, and ensure it is not a governing force in Gaza.”

