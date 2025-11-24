The Nahal and Golani Brigades have been operating in the Rafah area in recent weeks in a concentrated effort to dismantle the remaining terror tunnels in the area and eliminate the terrorists hiding within them.

Over the past month, the troops, together with the Yahalom Unit, have been operating by encircling the underground area around the terrorists’ location and dismantling the above-ground terrorist infrastructure.

As part of the activity over the past week, hundreds of meters of underground tunnel routes were dismantled, and more than 60 targets were struck, including approximately 15 tunnel shafts and around 40 structures used by the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, a Hamas flag, military gear, and weapons were located in the Rafah area along the yellow line, including: firearms, rifles, explosive devices, magazines, and other weapons.

Over the weekend, 17 terrorists emerged from an underground tunnel route in the area. Following significant combat and several eliminations, 11 of the terrorists inside the route were eliminated, and six additional terrorists from the same route were taken for further questioning.