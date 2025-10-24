Israel is preparing for the possibility that Hamas may return the bodies of deceased hostages over the upcoming weekend, Kan News reported Friday morning.

According to the report, the preparations follow diplomatic and intelligence pressure exerted by both Israel and the United States on Hamas and the mediating parties, aimed at advancing the return of the bodies still held in Gaza.

Israeli assessments indicate that Hamas is capable of immediately transferring some of the deceased hostages but is delaying the move due to political and internal considerations.

Earlier this week, the bodies of Arie (Zalman) Zalmanowicz and Tamir Adar, both hostages from Kibbutz Nir Oz, were returned to Israel.

Military Intelligence believes Hamas has the ability to return at least ten of the thirteen fallen hostages still held in Gaza, even without the involvement of international mediators. Senior military intelligence officials presented this information to US Vice President J.D. Vance during his meeting with Israeli security officials at the "Kirya" military headquarters in Tel Aviv.