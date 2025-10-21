The IDF announced that according to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where several coffins of deceased hostages will be transferred into its custody.

"The IDF requests that the public act with sensitivity and wait for the official identification, which will first be provided to the families of the hostages. Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the deceased hostages," the military said.

Later, the IDF stated: "According to information provided by the Red Cross, two coffins of deceased hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to IDF troops in the Gaza Strip. Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the deceased hostages."

Earlier, the Hamas terrorist organization announced that it would return the bodies of two murdered hostages this evening.

The bodies of 15 murdered hostages remain in captivity in Gaza. After the two hostages are returned this evening, 13 will remain in Gaza.