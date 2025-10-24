A new poll published Friday by Maariv indicates that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 26 seats, leading the second-largest party by seven seats.

The poll, conducted by Lazar Research, showed the coalition bloc remaining relatively stable, but the center-left increasingly struggling to form a "blocking bloc."

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Likud would win 26 seats, while former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party would win 19.

Third-largest in the Knesset would be the Democrats, with 12 seats, followed by Yisrael Beytenu with 10 seats.

Among the smaller parties, three would win nine seats each: Sephardic-haredi Shas, Yesh Atid, and the new "Yashar" party led by MK Gadi Eisenkot.

Otzma Yehudit would would win eight seats , while Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism would win seven. The Arab Hadash-Ta'al party would win six seats, while Ra'am (United Arab List) would be the smallest party in the Knesset, with just five seats.

MK Benny Gantz's Blue and White, Religious Zionism, the Arab "Balad" party, and the "Reservists" led by Yoaz Hendel would fail to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the current coalition parties would win 50 Knesset seats, while the center-left would win 59. The Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition, would hold the remaining 11 seats.

The poll also examined what the election results would look like if the Arab parties ran as a single joint list.

In such a case, the Likud would win 25 seats followed by Bennett's party with 19 seats. Two parties - the Democrats and the joint Arab list - would win 12 seats each.

Five parties would win nine seats each: Otzma Yehudit, Yashar, Shas, Yesh Atid, and Yisrael Beytenu, and UTJ would win seven seats.

Religious Zionism, Blue and White, and the Reservists would fail to pass the electoral threshold.

In such a scenario, the coalition parties would win 50 seats, while the center-left would win 58 seats; the remaining 12 would go to the Arab party.