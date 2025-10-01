Arutz Sheva-Israel National News spoke with former Shin Bet official Yossi Amrosi about the immediate challenges awaiting David Zini, who is set to take over as head of the Shin Bet.

Amrosi identified three central tasks Zini will face upon entering office. “His first challenge is to restore public trust in the organization, and trust within the organization itself, after the failures of recent years,” he said, adding that despite setbacks, the service remains “a fantastic organization that works day and night.”

The second challenge, he explained, will be building a long-term work plan. “The service must focus on power-building and processes that have been neglected due to the war and the absence of a permanent leader,” Amrosi noted.

The third priority, he said, is implementing the conclusions of recent investigations. “If inquiries were mishandled or incomplete, they must be reopened. Zini cannot ignore flawed investigations.”

Amrosi also urged a re-examination of the service’s guiding concepts. “The organization failed partly because of the doctrines it followed. These must be reviewed.”

On the operational front, Amrosi stressed that Zini must deal immediately with the threat of missile infrastructure in Gaza. “This issue has been neglected for years and must be addressed from day one,” he said. He also emphasized the importance of preventing rocket and tunnel development in Judea and Samaria: “Israel cannot tolerate a situation where rockets threaten Ben-Gurion Airport.”

Amrosi further warned of Iranian espionage efforts. “The Iranians are constantly working to recruit Israeli citizens. The Shin Bet has exposed them effectively, but this effort must continue,” he said, adding that Zini will also be closely judged on how he handles Jewish terrorism against Arabs.

Although Zini is entering the role from outside the organization, Amrosi expressed confidence that he will receive support from senior officials. “What matters most to them is Israel’s security. After taking office, Zini must critically examine existing perceptions, and as someone with fresh thinking, he is well-placed to do so,” Amrosi said.

He noted that many within the Shin Bet already recognize that previous strategies were flawed. “The assumption that silence leads to silence, that technology alone can provide security, or that issuing more work permits would bring calm—all of these were proven wrong. In the test of results, we failed,” he said.

Amrosi added that he personally feels responsibility for the failures of the organization, even years after leaving service. “We cannot continue with the same approach. We must examine ourselves and turn over every stone to become a better organization.”

Addressing the political debate surrounding Zini’s appointment, Amrosi condemned threats to dismiss him if political power changes hands. Citing a recent statement by Yair Golan, Amrosi said: “What kind of statement is this? Is this democracy? Zini was lawfully appointed, with the Attorney General’s approval. Such remarks are disgraceful. He needs silence from both the media and politicians so he can work quietly for Israel’s security.”