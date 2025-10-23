The Shas party has ramped up pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to advance legislation regulating the draft status of yeshiva students. In a statement released Thursday, the party announced that its members will resign from all coalition positions in the Knesset.

The statement read: “In accordance with the directive of the Council of Torah Sages from Tammuz 5785, which instructed the government to bring the draft law to a vote no later than the opening of the Knesset’s winter session-a directive that, unfortunately, has yet to be fulfilled-Shas hereby announces its resignation from coalition positions in the Knesset.”

As a result, MK Yossi Taieb, Chairman of the Education Committee, and MK Yoni Mashriki, Chairman of the Health Committee, submitted letters of resignation from their positions to the Knesset Speaker on Thursday morning. MK Michael Malchieli also resigned as Chairman of the Committee for Narrowing Gaps in the Periphery.

“Shas will continue to act with full force to secure the status of yeshiva students and Torah scholars, who are the spiritual and historical foundation of the Jewish people. The movement will continue to lead the fight against the cruel political persecution campaign being waged against students of the holy yeshivot, who toil in Torah day and night for the sake of all of Israel and the success of our soldiers,” the party stated.

“Once the status of yeshiva students is secured, Shas will return to its government and Knesset duties. Until then, Shas will operate in full coordination with other haredi factions and maintain continuous consultation with the Council of Torah Sages regarding its position on Knesset votes.”

In July, the party previously announced its withdrawal from the government at the instruction of the Council of Torah Sages, citing ongoing delays in advancing the draft law.

In its official statement at the time, the party declared, “Under the current circumstances, it is impossible to sit in the government and be a partner while Torah students are trampled.” However, it emphasized that “there is no place for any cooperation with the left or opposition parties to bring about the appointment of one of their candidates as Prime Minister.”