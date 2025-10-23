After years of stagnation in recruitment numbers, the IDF is considering closing the "Tomer" company of the Givati Brigade.

Tomer is one of the IDF's haredi infantry frameworks.

Tomer is one of four designated infantry tracks for haredi soldiers, alongside the Netzach Yehuda Battalion, the Hetz Paratroopers Company, and the recently-established Hashmonaim Brigade.

According to a report by Kan News, the Ground Forces Command has decided not to open the Tomer track in the upcoming draft next month, following what was described as an “embarrassing low point” in the previous draft cycle. Only 13 soldiers joined the company at that time, representing just over one-third of the recruitment target.

Those involved in haredi recruitment estimate that the company will likely be shut down altogether, though an official decision has yet to be made.

The formation of the new Hashmonaim Brigade has also further impacted Tomer’s enlistment numbers, as the IDF has redirected some volunteers toward the new unit.