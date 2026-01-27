The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror organization knowingly launched defective which killed hundreds of Palestinian Arabs during the war in Gaza, Kan Reshet Bet revealed.

A document discovered during the war showed that Hamas leadership was aware that PIJ's rockets caused a lot of damage and hurt Gazan civilians.

The document, which is a summary of a heated meeting in Beirut between a Hamas official named Ahmed and Akram al-Ajouri, the head of PIJ's militant wing, shows Hamas's anger over the rockets, which were imprecise and caused severe casualties on the ground.

Al-Ajouri did not hesitate to admit that they were aware of the rockets' technical issues and explained that it was the price of war. "Even if a thousand people are killed by friendly fire, that is the price of war," he said.

The document reveals the bitter truth: not only Hamas, but even the Islamic Jihad knew well that the rockets were imprecise and caused the deaths of many Palestinian Arab families.

The most widely reported such case was the explosion in the courtyard of the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City during the first month of the war. Hamas accused Israel of a massacre, but footage proved that a rocket launched by PIJ landed in the same location.