A final tribute was held on Tuesday for the murdered hostage Bipin Joshi in a traditional Hindu cremation ceremony in his childhood district of Kanchanpur, Nepal, with hundreds coming to honor his life and memory.

“The Joshi family deeply appreciates the support we have received from so many people in Israel, in Nepal, and around the world. People who never met Bipin, yet felt connected to his soul and spirit. May his memory live on forever,” a message from his family read.

Bipin Joshi's funeral Hostages Families Forum

The Hostages Families Forum wrote in a statement: "The Hostages Families Forum extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Bipin Joshi, may his soul find eternal peace (Aatma ko shanti)."

The forum added: "Our deepest sympathies go out to his grieving family. His light will continue to shine across borders, forever connecting the people of Israel and Nepal."

Joshi (23) was born and raised in Nepal, in a town at the foot of the Himalayas. He arrived in Israel just weeks before the massacre to study agriculture at Kibbutz Alumim and return to his country with a profession.

Bipin immediately fell in love with Israel and sent his family videos of his new life at the kibbutz every day. He dreamed of developing agriculture in his country, continuing to create songs as an amateur rapper, and playing soccer.

On October 7, Bipin fled to a shelter in the kibbutz with other foreign students, deflected a live grenade with his bare hands, and through his bravery saved many lives.

Bipin is survived by his parents, Mahananda and Padma, and his younger sister, 18-year-old Pushpa.