Right-wing officials spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News following the Knesset vote on a bill advancing Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. The discussion focused on Israel’s right to act independently while maintaining strong ties with the United States.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) called the bill "historic," expressing pride in the Knesset’s decision. "We love our friends from America and appreciate them very much," he said, emphasizing that Israel must act according to its own interests. "In the end, this country is a Jewish country. We are independent. We need to do what is good for the State of Israel, and that is sovereignty and independence."

When asked about opposition from within the government, Ben-Gvir said he was surprised by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s stance. "This government was elected as a right-wing government," he stated. "I am happy that we are causing this government to be a right-wing government."

Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Chairman MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionists) rejected claims that the move could damage relations with the United States. "I do not believe that there is even a bit of harm to the relationship with President Trump," he said. "The President of the United States explicitly said not long ago that Israel is a very small country and should work to expand it. We are not doing this because Trump said so, even though in this case he is right; we are doing this because it is in the interest of the State of Israel."

Rothman added that Trump’s address to the Knesset reflected a deep understanding of Israel’s biblical heritage. "He spoke about the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. This land was promised to the People of Israel, and our job is to ensure that it belongs to the People of Israel, not only in name but also in territory."

Yesha Council Director General Omer Rahamim criticized Likud members who opposed the bill. "Many good friends from the Likud party chose to play politics and not to do the right thing for the Land of Israel," he said. "But there is still time to fix it. We will advance through the readings and apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria."

Rahamim stressed that Israeli decisions must be guided by sovereignty, not dependence. "The State of Israel is a sovereign state. We have excellent relations with the government in the United States, which are based on independence," he said. He also linked the bill to recent military successes, noting that Israel had achieved significant victories on multiple fronts and that sovereignty in Judea and Samaria remained the next step.

Rothman concluded by highlighting the broad support that legislation for the Land of Israel has received in this Knesset. "We passed our proposals with a majority of two-thirds, eighty members, far more than the coalition or opposition. The Land of Israel unites this Knesset," he said. "If the Prime Minister wishes to apply sovereignty through a government decision, he has the means to do so. Bring it to a vote, and it will happen."