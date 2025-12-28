MK Avi Maoz (Noam) is urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to firmly defend Israel’s positions vis-à-vis the US during his upcoming visit to Florida and not to yield to US pressure.

“I want to strengthen him to stand up for the interests of the State of Israel-both security and civilian interests, including the civilian administration in Gaza,” Maoz said in an interview with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

Maoz noted that Israel is currently confronting “seven active fronts” and said there are significant gaps between Israel and the US in their assessment of the regional reality.

He stressed that, in his view, victory in the war can only be achieved by preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state. “If we want to stand up for our rights, if we want to win, we must cut off our enemy’s hope of establishing a state,” Maoz said, adding that “the only real answer is to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria as quickly as possible.”

Maoz also called on Netanyahu, upon his return from the US, to remove the freeze on a bill he submitted and advance it to a first reading in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee. He noted that while Netanyahu currently prioritizes regional agreements with Arab states, the prime minister has in the past supported a declarative Knesset decision in favor of applying sovereignty.

Addressing his absence from the vote on a bill to establish a national commission of inquiry, initiated by MK Ariel Kellner, Maoz said the core problem lies in the lack of a mechanism ensuring broad consensus. “I am not prepared for the Knesset Speaker to appoint the opposition representatives,” he said, stressing that an agreement between the coalition and opposition must precede the establishment of such a committee.

On the issue of the conscription law, Maoz said he is closely following the deliberations in the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee. He argued that the IDF must demonstrate a genuine willingness to integrate haredi recruits, and said that legal enforcement measures against yeshiva students have damaged the process. “What is needed is a slow, gradual process-not one imposed by force,” he said, emphasizing the need to preserve the haredi way of life.