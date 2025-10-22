Security sources assessed Wednesday morning that the Hamas terror organization still possesses hundreds of rockets, including medium-range missiles capable of reaching central Israel.

In addition, Hamas is believed to be in possession of over 10,000 rifles.

Meanwhile, while the terror group has been significantly weakened over the course of the ongoing war, it still maintains more than half of its original tunnel network.

According to the report, the majority of Hamas’ senior command present before the October 7 massacre has been eliminated. Since the beginning of the war, over 280 commanders at the rank of company commander and above have been killed. Hamas’ Nukhba force, which spearheaded the October 7 massacre, is now suffering from a severe manpower shortage.

Security officials have also identified efforts by Hamas to regroup and rebuild its capabilities, aiming to restore its strength to pre-October 7 levels.

They also noted that Hamas is occupying key “strategic high points” to bolster its position, and still has many tunnels from which it attempts to attack IDF forces.

Officials also admitted that hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks are entering Gaza carrying aid, most of which are not inspected.