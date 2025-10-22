Following the directive of IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, the 91st Division conducted an exercise this week, focusing on readiness, operational competence and performance in various scenarios - the first full divisional exercise after two years of combat.

On Tuesday, Zamir visited the division-level exercise of the 91st Division under the Northern Command, together with the Northern Command chief MG Rafi Milo; the Commander of the Ground Forces, MG Nadav Lotan; the Commander of the 91st Division, BG Yuval Gaz; the Commander of the National Center for Ground Training, BG Eliad Moati; and additional commanders.

The exercise, which began this week, follows the Chief of the General Staff’s directive to all commands and branches to resume training in order to continue improving the IDF’s readiness for war across all arenas.

This is the first full division-level exercise in the past two years, since the beginning of the war, and is part of the ongoing schedule of divisional exercises moving forward.

The exercise rehearsed various scenarios in defensive and offensive configurations and assessed the division’s readiness and preparedness. In addition, the Chief of the General Staff spoke with the division’s battalion commanders in both mandatory service reservist battalions. Zamir also stressed to the commanders the need for the troops’ readiness and preparedness and noted the importance of inter-corps integration in the exercise.