The IDF on Wednesday struck and eliminated Issa Ahmad Karbala, a Hezbollah Radwan force platoon commander in the area of Ain Qana.

Karbala "advanced the transfer of weapons in Lebanon and advanced terror attacks against the State of Israel," the IDF stressed following the elimination.

"The activities of the terrorist constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel."

Earlier this week, IDF troops from the 810th Brigade, together with a reserve battalion and engineering forces, conducted operations in the Har Dov area on the Lebanon-Israel border.

Operating under the 210th Division, the forces dismantled posts belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area.

The IDF reported that the terror infrastructure sites were dismantled in order to prevent a future establishment of the terrorist organization in the border area.