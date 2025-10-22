The British government announced Tuesday the removal of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from its list of proscribed terrorist organizations, Reuters reported.

HTS, a former Al-Qaeda affiliate, led the Syrian rebel alliance that helped oust President Bashar Al-Assad and was designated a terrorist group by the UK in 2017, making it illegal to support or join the organization.

The move follows a December 2024 statement in which the UK government indicated it was reconsidering HTS’s status.

In July, the United States under President Donald Trump also revoked HTS’s designation as a foreign terrorist organization.

Britain, along with other nations, welcomed the fall of Assad’s autocratic regime, calling it one of the most significant shifts in the Middle East in decades. Ahmed al-Sharaa, then leader of HTS, assumed the presidency of Syria following Assad’s ouster.

In its statement, the British government said the delisting would enable closer engagement with Syria’s new leadership and facilitate cooperation to dismantle Assad’s chemical weapons program.

“The UK will continue to press for genuine progress and hold the Syrian government accountable for its actions in fighting terrorism and restoring stability in Syria and the wider region,” the statement read.