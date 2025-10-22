MK Yulia Malinovsky of Yisrael Beytenu spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the Knesset about advancing legislation that would allow for the prosecution of Nukhba terrorists currently imprisoned in Israel for their participation in the murderous October 7 attack.

“I’m promoting this bill together with Simcha Rothman, regardless of coalition-opposition dynamics. I’ve passed legislation against UNRWA and to revoke stipends for terrorists because those issues reflect my core beliefs,” Malinovsky emphasized.

While she agrees with the government on certain matters, she believes that, following the events of October 7, a change is necessary. “This government must go. It led us to the disaster of October 7. It’s true that it has had successes, but failures must also have consequences.”

Watch the Hebrew video:

