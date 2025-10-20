Hazem Qasem, a spokesperson for the Hamas terrorist organization, says that the terror group is working on a daily basis to complete the task of transferring all the bodies of Israeli hostages to Israel.

According to him, Hamas has made it clear to the mediators that this mission faces significant challenges due to the immense destruction in the Gaza Strip and the shortage of heavy engineering equipment needed to clear the rubble.

Qasem further stated that Hamas is committed to all terms of the ceasefire agreement signed between Israel and Hamas in Sharm El-Sheikh, and based on this, they released all of the living hostages in one go.

These statements from the Hamas spokesperson come in the context of Israel's demand to receive all the bodies of the hostages as a prerequisite for advancing the full implementation of the first stage of the ceasefire agreement, and moving to the second stage, which deals with the governance of the Gaza Strip and the disarmament of Hamas.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump commented this evening (Monday) on the ceasefire violations by Hamas, saying that if the murderous terror group does not resolve the situation quickly, significant steps will be taken against it.

"Israel will go back in two minutes if I let them. For now, we're not doing that. We're giving them a little more time. If they don't behave, they will be destroyed," Trump threatened.