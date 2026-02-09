Senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal accidentally misspoke at a Sunday night at an Al Jazeera conference in Qatar, and the interviewer was forced to correct him.

During the conference, Masha'al spoke about the terror group's war against Israel and its attempts to destroy the Jewish state.

"Israel will remain our only enemy," he said, adding that the terror group is intent on destroying the country.

Outlining his vision for the future, Masha'al expressed: "At the next forum we hold, we will see Israel free!"

The interviewer immediately noticing Masha'al's mistake, and quickly corrected him, saying, "Palestine free." Masha'al accepted the correction, but the embarrassing footage quickly began to make the rounds on social media.

During the conference, Masha'al rejected US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, stressing, "As long as our people are under occupation, talk of disarmament is an attempt to turn our people into victims, to make their elimination easier and to facilitate their destruction at the hands of the Israeli side, which is armed with every international means of warfare."

"Questions about the resistance’s weapons are being raised forcefully. Some want to place it in the context that whoever carried out Oct. 7 must be cornered and made to pay the price. As those who participated in the resistance, we must not accept this," and declared that “resistance is the right of occupied peoples."

Promising to defeat Israel, he claimed that the Jewish state is "an existential threat and danger to us and the region."

He also rejected Trump's plan outright, stressing, "We do not accept the logic of guardianship, foreign intervention or the re-imposition of a new mandate."

The Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned the Al Jazeera Forum, calling it a "gathering of jihadists and their support staff."