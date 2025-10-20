Police in Lakewood, New Jersey, are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted the home of a Haredi family on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 4:15 p.m. on East 5th Street, when a red vehicle drove past the residence and a passenger leaned out of the window, firing several shots toward the house.

Security footage from nearby cameras shows the red car slowing near the property as multiple gunshots were discharged.

One bullet struck a parked car in front of the home, shattering a window, while another penetrated the house itself.

Miraculously, no one was injured.

Shortly after the shooting, volunteers from Lakewood Shomrim, the local neighborhood-watch organization, located the suspect vehicle.

Several suspects were arrested by police and taken into custody for questioning.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and that detectives are reviewing additional footage and evidence from the scene.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

News of the attack has caused concern among local residents, many of whom fear the possibility of anti-Jewish intent behind the incident.

Community leaders have praised the rapid response of police and Shomrim volunteers.

“It’s frightening to think that such violence could reach our quiet streets,” one resident told local media.