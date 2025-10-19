A horrific accident occurred around 12:30 am Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike near the Delaware Memorial Bridge, when a drunk driver crashed into a vehicle carrying a group of yeshiva students who were traveling on a 'bain hazmanim' road trip.

Tragically four students from the tri-state area - three from Lakewood, one from South Fallsburg - were killed in the crash.

Locals are currently at the scene and are in close contact with authorities to ensure the dignity of the deceased and assist with the necessary steps for the funerals.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the accident.