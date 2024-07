Shloimy Lonner, a Jewish man who operated a nursing facility in Atlantic City, New Jersey, was stabbed by a patient in the facility on Thursday, Hamodia reported.

According to Matzav, the facility was a mental health facility, and the stabber was "unstable."

On Thursday night, he succumbed to his wounds.

Lonner was a resident of Lakewood, New Jersey, and known both for his kindness and dedication to helping others, and for his dedication to Torah.

He is survived by his wife and three children.