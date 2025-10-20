MK Amit Halevi (Likud), who serves as a member of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, warned on Monday that the new US-backed peace plan would push Israel "to the gates of hell."

In an interview with Galei Zahal, Halevi sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's team following Hamas' repeated violations of the ceasefire and the US insistence that Israel maintain the ceasefire despite the attacks on its soldiers.

Warning that Trump's team is "fooling the public," he said, "It would be appropriate, first of all, for the IDF to prepare a plan for full defeat [of Hamas]. Defeat - not 'hit' and not 'raid,' but full defeat [of Hamas] and control of the Gaza Strip. Sooner or later that will happen, Israel will control the Gaza Strip. We have no other option."

According to Halevi, Witkoff and US adviser Jared Kushner are "pushing us, and Witkoff and all of that crew, not to the next, good, stage but to the gates of hell."

"This is what it means to bring in the Qataris and the Turkish and the Emiratis. Mr. Witkoff should have already reached the conclusion, a long time ago, that the Middle East is not managing business in Miami or managing a tourist business in Miami."

"We need the West to understand the enemy we are facing a little more deeply, and address them appropriately. That is not happening, and therefore we need to use all diplomatic leverage. And I am not saying that that is easy," he admitted.