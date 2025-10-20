Police officers from the Northern District have located the body of Ma’ina Tolstikov, a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor, buried at a depth of about three meters in the backyard of her home in Karmiel.

The investigation began after relatives reported concerns for the elderly woman’s welfare. Following the report, police arrested the deceased woman’s 64-year-old daughter and her partner, who gave conflicting statements during questioning.

While in detention, the partner took his own life. Using technological tools and tracking dogs, police forces located the elderly woman’s burial site.

According to police suspicions, the two concealed the body in order to continue collecting Holocaust survivor reparations from the state and other sources. The Attorney General’s Office has since filed criminal charges against the daughter.

Alon Raubani, commander of the Galilee Regional Police, stated:

“During my 26 years of service in the Israel Police, I have witnessed many severe incidents, but this case is among the most difficult - a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor buried in her own yard, and by her family members. We had the privilege of locating her body and ensuring she received a respectful burial.”