An IDF Hermes 450 “Zik” unmanned aerial vehicle crashed Monday morning in Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha, near the Gaza border, following a technical malfunction.

No injuries were reported.

The IDF confirmed: “Earlier today (Monday), a remotely piloted aircraft crashed in an open area in the Gaza Envelope due to a technical failure. IDF forces are currently recovering the aircraft. There is no concern of information leakage. The incident is under investigation.”

The Hermes 450 “Zik” is an unmanned aerial vehicle capable of carrying a 150 kg payload and remaining airborne for up to 20 hours at altitudes reaching 18,000 feet. It is operated by the IAF’s 161st Squadron.

The UAV primarily operates autonomously, requiring minimal manual control from operators. The IDF uses the Zik for targeted strikes, air operations in Gaza, and the “knock on the roof” protocol to alert enemy civilians of an upcoming attack, allowing them to evacuate.

In June 2025, reports surfaced that the Zik and other Hermes drones were deployed over Tehran for “hunting” missions targeting IRGC officers and mobile anti-aircraft batteries. However, on October 7, the system failed to meet operational expectations, particularly in delivering dynamic air control in open areas.

Operational and intelligence reports indicate that the IAF and Military Intelligence did not prevent the enemy’s infiltration, failed to provide an effective and timely UAV response in active zones, and were unable to conduct the aerial oversight these tools are designed to provide.