Channel 12 News’ chief political analyst Amit Segal weighed in Sunday evening on the public debate surrounding Israel’s response to Hamas’s violation of the ceasefire, following the killing of two IDF soldiers by gunfire from the terror organization.

Segal stated, “In a sense, continuing the airstrikes in Gaza for a few more days is also a continuation of the ‘rounds’ policy. The real test is elsewhere: disarmament and demilitarization. That can’t be achieved from the air.”

He outlined two possible approaches: “The Americans say that the multinational force, together with pressure from us and the Arab states, will dismantle Hamas. Israel is more skeptical and prefers (in fact, according to the statements, everyone does) an IDF ground operation after the hostages return. Trump said that if Hamas does not disarm, he will give the green light for it. ”

Segal concluded that both options could be viable “as long as the necessary achievement is reached. It can be given some time, but that’s the key issue, and all eyes should be on it. This is the test for the supporters of ‘everyone now,’ who promised that afterward we would eliminate Hamas - and of course for the government and its supporters, who proposed the same action in a different order. On this, the State of Israel will be tested.”

His remarks came after Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli criticized Israel’s response to Hamas’s breach of the ceasefire.

Chikli wrote, “A pinpoint strike - no matter how powerful - cannot serve as a response to such a blatant and severe violation of the ceasefire.”