Israel National NewsIsraeli NewsWatch: Ariel Cunio returns to Nir Oz communityWatch: Ariel Cunio returns to Nir Oz communityHamas captivity survivors Ariel Cunio and partner Arbel Yehud arrive at their home in Kiryat Gat, to live in temporary residences intended for the Nir Oz community; their community is on hand to greet them.Israel National News Oct 19, 2025, 5:25 PM (GMT+3)Kiryat GathostagesSwords of IronHostages in GazaNir Ozאריאל קוניו חוזר לקהילת ניר עוזעדי גוטמן