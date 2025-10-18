Israel National NewsIsraeli NewsTogether again: Released hostages Omer Wenkert and Tal Shoham meet newly-released friendsTogether again: Released hostages Omer Wenkert and Tal Shoham meet newly-released friendsHamas captivity survivors Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Evyatar David reunite in Beilinson Hospital with friends Tal Shoham and Omer Wenkert, who were released earlier this year from Hamas captivity. Watch.Israel National News Oct 18, 2025, 10:37 PM (GMT+3)Beilinson HospitalhostagesSwords of IronHostages in Gazaהמפגש המרגשמתוך עמוד האינסטגרם של עומר ונקרטRelated articles:Body of Eliyahu Margalit returned to Israel'If I have a son one day, I’ll name him after you'Hamas captivity survivor requests to return to IDF serviceGuy Gilboa-Dallal lost hearing in one ear Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailboxTo read the article in Hebrew