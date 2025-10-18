The IDF on Saturday struck and eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist who was using an engineering vehicle in an attempt to reestablish terrorist infrastructure that had been struck during Operation Northern Arrows, in the Dounine area in southern Lebanon.

"The terrorist’s activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF explained following the strike. "The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel."

On Thursday, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure that was used for the organization's rehabilitation attempts, in the Mazraat Sinai area in southern Lebanon.

Among the targets struck was a quarry in which Hezbollah produced cement to rebuild and reestablish its assets and terrorist infrastructure that were struck and dismantled during the "Swords of Iron" war, particularly during the Lebanon operation dubbed Northern Arrows.

This infrastructure enabled Hezbollah's continuous activity and the reestablishment of its terrorist activity under civilian disguise in Lebanon.

Additionally, infrastructure used by the organization "Green Without Borders" was struck. The organization had used the site to conceal terrorist activity aimed at rebuilding Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, under a civilian guise.

The "Green Without Borders" organization, which was revealed in 2018, is an organization that operated under a civilian cover to conceal the presence of Hezbollah in the border area with Israel.

The IDF stressed that "the presence of such infrastructure constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat to the State of Israel."