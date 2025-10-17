Ilan Gilboa, father of captivity survivor Guy Gilboa Dalal, shared new details about his son’s medical condition on Morning News with Galit Gutman and Yoav Limor.

“We are slowly discovering the physical damage Guy is suffering as a result of the captivity,” Gilboa said. “He has infections in several areas of his body, hearing loss in one ear, stomach pain and vomiting, skin problems, and a vitamin deficiency. I believe these are reversible. The psychological team is helping him process what happened, and with time, love, and support from family and friends, he will recover.”

Gilboa described the moment his son returned home: “It feels surreal, like living in a dream. I can’t believe I can walk into his room and hug him. It’s incredible joy - we’re even happier than on the day he was born. Sitting together for dinner again felt wonderful.”

He added, “At one point, Guy saw a TV interview with his brother and realized he was alive. It made him very happy and gave him strength. Their reunion was deeply moving - they hugged, and you could see on television how the emotions poured out: the longing, the relief, and the happiness of knowing the nightmare was finally over.”