Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Almog Cohen and MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) held an extended tour today (Friday) of the illegal Bedouin village of Bir Hadaj to investigate drone smuggling from the Egyptian border.

The roughly two-hour visit drew violent resistance from local residents. The two refused to leave and completed the tour. Although the visit had been coordinated in advance and official requests were submitted, police did not arrive on site in time, which contributed to clashes with rioters.

The visit followed intelligence alleging village residents’ involvement in smuggling weapons by drone, including advanced models with folding arms that are sold openly. The aim was to assess the scope of the phenomenon, its security implications, and whether the State of Israel is acting forcefully against the criminal and terrorist elements involved.

MK Zvi Sukkot, chairman of the Subcommittee on Judea and Samaria Affairs of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, said: “Today we saw up close how criminal elements are trying to undermine security in the south. We will continue to use all parliamentary and governmental tools to curtail smuggling and ensure security for southern residents. This is our responsibility and we will not stop until the area is safe.”

Deputy Minister Almog Cohen added: “The tour showed how essential it is to act consistently and forcefully against anyone who threatens Israel’s security. We will not shy away from confronting violence or abandoning any part of the country. We will continue to reach everywhere to restore governance and security to citizens of Israel.”