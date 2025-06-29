Deputy Minister Almog Cohen announced his resignation from the Israeli government on Sunday afternoon, informing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he will return to his full role as a Knesset member for the Oztma Yehudit party.

Cohen's decision stems from his desire to push forward legislation supporting the establishment of an auxiliary airport in Nevatim, located in the Negev. He claims that bureaucratic forces within the government are undermining the elected leadership by promoting an alternative plan to build the airport in the Jezreel Valley.

“The deep state mistakenly believes it holds the power to decide the location of the new airport,” Cohen stated. “These unelected officials are pushing for the Jezreel Valley option are going against the will of the Prime Minister, against the wishes of local residents, and contrary to common sense and historical justice for the Negev and its people.”

By stepping down from his ministerial position, Cohen says he is freeing himself to focus on passing the bill. “I’m returning to the Knesset to bring the cross-party bill establishing the Nevatim airport to a second and third reading. This is a national project that will create tens of thousands of jobs and ensure the long-term development of the Negev.”

Cohen warned that lawmakers who oppose the bill—regardless of political affiliation—will be held accountable by their constituents. He also expressed gratitude to MK David Bitan (Likud), Chairman of the Knesset’s Economy Committee, for his support. “I sincerely thank my friend MK David Bitan for advancing this bill and helping bring it to a vote in the plenum.”

Cohen framed the airport project as a continuation of Israel's national legacy. “Just as our grandparents made the Negev bloom against all odds, we will not give up on our children’s future. A disconnected group of officials will not determine the direction of this country. The people—not the bureaucracy—are sovereign.”

Pursuant to existing agreements, MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) will resign as an MK to clear a seat for Cohen.