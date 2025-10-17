Maya, daughter of Warrant Officer (res.) Sebastian Haion, who fell in battle during the war in Gaza, spoke with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva following the national ceremony in memory of the fallen soldiers of the Swords of Iron War, held on Mount Herzl.

“The feelings on this day are good because the country pauses for a day and says thank you to all the fallen - and also to my father,” Haion said.

At the same time, she noted that in daily life, the fallen are not always given the attention they deserve. “I feel that they are remembered, but on the other hand, there are many places that forget to mention and talk about the contribution of the fallen. I would like people to pay more attention to this,” she said.

Speaking about her father, she shared: “Dad was a man who was always laughing, dancing, and jumping. He was an amazing father to me and my three brothers. He always made sure that we were confident and happy.”

Since his death, she has worn her late father’s dog tag. “Losing a father is very difficult, but we have the whole family and his friends by our side, and we feel supported,” she added.