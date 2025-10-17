British activist Tommy Robinson sent a message to US President Donald Trump, urging him to realize that the new deal is not peace and will not bring peace, so long as there are those who wish for jihad and the death of Jews.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News during his visit to Israel this week, Robinson said he would be "absolutely gutted" if he were Jewish or Israeli and watched the terrorists' release.

"I have a friend, Kay Wilson, now she goes by the name Tal," he explained. "She was butchered 13 times with a machete and her friend was murdered in front of her in a terrorist attack in Israel. They've just released her murderer."

"So I understand. I watch the emotional scenes of those hostages being released. But at the same time, the problem is not going anywhere."

He stressed, "The problem of Jihad, the problem of Hamas, the problem of Hezbollah, none of these problems that surround Israel are going anywhere. The only language I understand is strength. And I'm glad that under your current conservative government, they have not backed down and not pandered to the United Nations, to Britain, to Macron."

"They actually just laugh at them, which is how they should. They have the support of Donald Trump, which is all that actually matters in the world."

When asked for his response to Trump's Knesset speech, in which Trump described the agreement as the start of "peace" and "a new era," Robinson said, "It's not peace. You're never going to have peace when you're surrounded by Jihad. You are still surrounded by people who wish to wipe Israel off the face of the map. You're still surrounded by them."

"Israel and the West. No, I see Israel. If Israel falls, we all fall. If Israel falls, we all fall. Now, on October 8th, Hamas made it very clear. Israel is not the target. London, New York is. I understand that. Whether it be Hamas, whether it be Hezbollah, whether it be Boko Haram, whether it be ISIS, all of these groups run off the same ideology, which is for Islamic supremacy and domination worldwide.

"That's not just about Israel. Mein Kampf is 7% Jew hatred. The Koran is 11%. Mohammed hated the Jews."