Tommy Robinson grew up in the "wrong places" - he grew up on the streets. He doesn’t come with the résumé that opens doors to elite careers.

And yet, he stands as one of the most prominent leaders in the global fight against radical Islam. And he is one of the most prominent voices in support of Israel’s fight against Islamic terrorism.

He possesses a natural gift of leadership that has inspired millions of Britons to take to the streets, becoming the nightmare of the fools of political correctness and multicultural dogma - those who may have studied at the finest colleges, yet understand nothing about the college of reality.

We need friends and partners like Tommy by our side, even if we don’t agree on everything, and even if his résumé is pretty messed up.

As Leonard Cohen once said: "There is a crack in everything - that’s how the light gets in."

Amichai Chikli (Likud) is the Minister of Diaspora Affairs of Israel.