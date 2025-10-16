British activist Tommy Robinson spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News during his visit to Israel this week, marking two years since the October 7th massacre. Robinson said he arrived at the invitation of Minister Amichai Chikli, calling it an honor and a show of solidarity with the people of Israel.

Robinson described visiting several sites, including the site of the Nova Festival Massacre, and said the purpose of his visit was to stand with Israelis on the anniversary of the Hamas attack. "It's my honor and privilege to be here," he said.

Addressing the global response since October 7th, Robinson said, "There's a massive attack against Israel, a propaganda war being fought by Iran and certainly by Qatar. They're influencing every major Western nation." He argued that Western universities have been overtaken by Islamist organizations such as Hizb ut-Tahrir, spreading hatred through education systems. "The level of Jew hatred and celebration across every Western capital city shocked a lot of people," he said.

Robinson noted that pro-Hamas demonstrations in London began immediately after the attacks. "The next day it was pre-prepared," he said, calling the protests evidence of Iranian influence in Western nations. He criticized European governments for appeasing radical blocs, saying, "The Labour government, the French government-they pander and appease to their bloc vote. Five pro-jihadi Islamic Hamas-supporting MPs were elected to Parliament."

According to Robinson, the UK government's recognition of a Palestinian state was "humiliating" and a betrayal. He attributed such policies to demographic and political calculations, stating, "There are 300,000 Jews and 5 million Muslims. The Muslims can sway many Labour seats."

Asked what could be done to counter growing radicalization, Robinson said that while 9 million Britons voted for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, 20 million did not vote at all. "The voice that's been given the platform is the pro-Islam, pro-Sharia, against the Jews, against the working class," he said. He described mass rallies organized by his movement, calling government tolerance of extremist demonstrations an act of cowardice. "Two-tier policing has now become part of British vocabulary," he said. "The British public doesn't hate Jews. They support Israel."

Robinson accused Starmer and other European leaders of pandering to anti-Israel sentiment. "They're appeasing their vote. The Labour Party's vote is anti-Semitic, anti-Jew, and pro-Hamas," he said.

Robinson detailed several demonstrations his supporters held in recent months: 30,000 people in June, 100,000 in July, 200,000 in October, and up to three million in September. "That is the biggest demonstration in British history. The people are awake," he said. "The silent majority will be silent no more."

He warned Israelis not to interpret the British government's actions as representative of the public: "Keir Starmer was elected on 9 million votes. 20 million people didn’t vote. 80% of the public did not vote for his government."

Reflecting on his visit, Robinson said he came to learn more about Israel's experience with jihad. "When I came here in 2016, I saw barriers around bus stops and thought, this is going to be us," he said. He compared Israel's security measures to those now necessary across Europe. "We can't have Christmas markets or festivals without huge barriers. We've seen the attacks in Nice, Germany, and the UK."

Robinson said Britain faces a severe internal threat: "We have 40,000 Muslims on a terror watch list. 3,000 are monitored 24 hours a day at a cost of £9 billion a year. 66% of British Muslims would not report another joining ISIS. 1.2 million want Sharia law."

He accused Western media and politicians of spreading lies about Israel. "You're continually lied about. It's talked about as a matter of fact that there's a genocide. It's ridiculous," he said, blaming outlets like the BBC for repeating false claims.

Speaking about his emotional response to visiting the south and viewing footage of the October 7th atrocities, Robinson said, "The video I just watched was the most devastating thing I've seen. Everyone in the world should see it. It took 50 years to start denying the Holocaust. It took five minutes to start denying this attack."

He added, "I've spent 15 years immersed in jihad, understanding these groups. Hamas are ISIS. The biggest shock for me was the response of Western politicians and leaders."

Asked about criticism from British Jewish organizations over his invitation, Robinson responded, "Those Jews in the UK have thrown Israel under the bus. They believe in a two-state solution and an Islamophobia bill that prevents people from telling the truth. I've been shown absolute love from British, American, and Israeli Jews."

Robinson said his advocacy for Israel is not self-serving. "I don’t get any benefit from standing with Israel. I just get attacked from all angles. I stand with Israel because it’s the right thing to do. Never again is right now."

He praised Israel as "a shining beacon of democracy" and rejected accusations of apartheid or genocide. "I counter the lies," he said, criticizing Jewish representatives who oppose him: "They don’t have the courage to stand by Israel."

Regarding the terrorists who were released in exchange for the hostages, Robinson said, "I'd be gutted at the men who have just been released. They've just released a murderer who butchered my friend Kay Wilson 13 times." He added, "The problem of jihad, Hamas, Hezbollah-none of these are going anywhere. The only language they understand is strength."

He praised Israel's leadership for resisting pressure from international powers. "I'm glad that under your current conservative government, they have not backed down. They have the support of Donald Trump, which is all that actually matters in the world."

Robinson dismissed hopes of peace: "You're never going to have peace when you're surrounded by jihad. If Israel falls, we all fall. Hamas made it clear-Israel is not the target. London and New York are."

Concluding the interview, Robinson said he remains hopeful. "I'm optimistic that there is a mass awakening happening. People are unifying and awake to what's happening," he said.

Robinson is scheduled to make his first public speaking engagement in Israel on Saturday night at an event in Tel Aviv sponsored by Likud Tel Aviv and Betar Worldwide.