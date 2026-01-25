A new video released by Eylon Levy, a former Israeli state spokesperson and now the host of the EylOn The Record podcast, highlights allegations that Hamas has systematically repurposed civilian infrastructure and humanitarian supplies in Gaza for military purposes against Israel.

The approximately 40-second video features anthropomorphic everyday objects narrating their original peaceful or humanitarian intended uses before being diverted by Hamas for warfare.

The video opens with a steel water pipe and continues to such things as oxygen tanks, fertilizer, and tent poles.

The video concludes: "Hamas destroyed Gaza once. It must not be allowed to turn Gaza into a launchpad for jihad against Israelis again."