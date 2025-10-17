Israel National NewsIsraeli NewsWatch live: Rabbi Moshe Hauer is laid to restWatch live: Rabbi Moshe Hauer is laid to restRabbi Moshe Hauer, Executive Vice President of the Orthodox Union (OU), is laid to rest in Jerusalem.Israel National News Oct 17, 2025, 10:04 AM (GMT+3)Rabbi Moshe HauerRelated articles:The nation that dwells aloneDays of awe: A time for hard choicesA time for comfort?'American people overwhelmingly support the Jewish state' Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailbox