US President Donald Trump penned a letter to the of the Orthodox Union (OU) and family of Rabbi Moshe Hauer this week, consoling them and honoring the memory of the organization's late Executive Vice President, who passed away last week.

The President referred to Rabbi Hauer as "a man of deep faith, wisdom, and compassion whose life reflected an unwavering devotion to the Almighty, to his family, and to the Jewish community."

Trump added that "as a teacher, counselor, and friend, he dedicated his life to helping others and stood as a fierce advocate for the Jewish people. His influence endures through the countless lives he uplifted and the communities he helped strengthen."

"We join the Orthodox Union community in mourning Rabbi Hauer and celebrating his remarkable legacy. May the Almighty bless him and may his memory be a blessing to the countless lives he inspired," the letter concludes.