Rabbi Moshe Hauer, Executive Vice President of the Orthodox Union (OU), has passed away.

Rabbi Hauer died of a reported heart attack on Tuesday, during the holiday of Shmini Atzeret.

He served Congregation Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion in Baltimore for over 26 years, and has been Executive Vice President of the OU since 2020.

Mitchel Aeder, President of the OU, and Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the OU, eulogized Rabbi Hauer in a statement.

"With tears in our eyes and hearts breaking, we share the devastating news of the loss of our beloved brother, rabbi, partner, friend, and Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer, zt”l," they said.

"Rabbi Hauer was a true talmid chacham, a master teacher and communicator, the voice of Torah to the Orthodox community and the voice of Orthodoxy to the world. He personified what it means to be a Torah Jew and took nothing more seriously than his role of sharing the joy of Jewish life with our community and beyond."

"Rabbi Hauer’s leadership was marked by unwavering dedication, deep compassion, and a vision rooted in faith in Hashem, integrity, and love for Klal Yisrael. Whether through his inspiring words, thoughtful counsel, powerful advocacy, or quiet acts of kindness, Rabbi Hauer uplifted those around him and made an impact on every person he encountered."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Yerushalayim," said the statement.

"At this difficult time, we ask that you join us in remembering Rabbi Hauer, zt”l, by continuing to embody the values he upheld and by committing ourselves to continuing the legacy of Torah, chesed, and unity that he championed so passionately."