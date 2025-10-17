Hundreds gathered on Thursday evening for the funeral of Eitan Levy, whose body was returned to Israel after being held by Hamas for more than two years. Levy, 53, was killed during the October 7 massacre near Mefalsim Junction, and his body was taken into Gaza.

His only son, Shahar Levy, delivered a deeply emotional tribute: “My beloved father, where do I even begin? First, I want to say I’m sorry - if I ever hurt you or disappointed you. I want you to know that, if God willing, I marry and have children one day, I’ll name my son after you. You deserve that.”

Shahar described the painful years since learning that his father’s body had been taken: “Two years of uncertainty, two years where my heart hung between hope and fear. Finally, your body was returned from Hamas. Two years of agonizing waiting, sleepless nights, a life on pause - and now I stand here, trying to figure out how to truly move forward.”

He continued: “I know how happy you were when I met my girlfriend, and how you kept saying you couldn’t wait to see me get married. So Dad, this March, I’m marrying the love of my life - your dream is finally coming true. And even though you won’t be physically present under the chuppah, I know you’ll be with me - in my heart, in my soul, in every breath I take. I’ll feel you there, watching proudly, smiling your smile, walking with me through the most meaningful moment of my life.”

Shahar ended with an expression of grief: “Dad, it’s so hard. I don’t want anything - just for you to come back and hug me one more time, like you used to. I keep looking at our photos, remembering how you’d come back from trips with toys, how you always wanted to make me happy, how you wanted us to be joyful. Even the dog you gave me to cheer me up - because you could never say no to me - she’s still here, a living memory of your kind heart and endless generosity. I’ll be grateful for that until my last day.”

“Yes, we had tough moments, father-son fights - but I know you’ll forgive me, because I made mistakes too. And I want you to know, up there with the angels, that I forgive you - with a heart that’s broken, but whole. If I could bring you back for just one more minute - even just one goodbye hug - I’d give everything. My new life is a life alongside grief, alongside loss. I’m learning to love, to laugh, to work - but always with a hole in my heart. Your place. I love you, Dad. I’ll always love you. And you’ll always live within me.”