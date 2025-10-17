A Channel 12 News poll, published Thursday evening, reveals that if elections for the Knesset were held today, Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, would remain the largest party with 27 seats, an increase of three compared to the previous poll.

The second-largest party, “Bennett 2026,” led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, also gains three seats, reaching a total of 22. The Democrats, headed by Yair Golan, maintain their strength with 11 seats.

Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, holds steady at 9 seats, as does Shas, led by Aryeh Deri. However, Yisrael Beytenu, led by Avigdor Liberman, drops by two seats compared to the last poll. Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben Gvir, rises to 8 seats, while Yashar, led by Gadi Eisenkot, remains steady with 8.

At the bottom of the list, United Torah Judaism, led by Yitzhak Goldknopf, secures 7 seats. Both Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am each hold 5 seats. Blue and White, led by Benny Gantz, the Religious Zionist Party, led by Bezalel Smotrich, Balad, led by Sami Abu Shahadeh, and The Reservists, led by Yoaz Hendel, all fall below the electoral threshold.

The poll also shows that the opposition bloc (excluding the Arab parties) would receive 59 seats, while the current coalition would secure 51 seats. Arab parties, collectively, would hold 10 seats.

Additionally, the poll explored the potential formation of a new party led by Benny Gantz and Moshe Kahlon. This hypothetical party would receive 4 seats, drawing support away from Bennett (2 seats), Yisrael Beytenu (1 seat), and Yesh Atid (1 seat).