US President Donald Trump spoke by phone today (Thursday) with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who congratulated Trump on brokering a ceasefire deal in Gaza that freed all of the remaining living hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for two years,

"I have just concluded my telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, and it was a very productive one," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"President Putin congratulated me and the United States on the Great Accomplishment of Peace in the Middle East, something that, he said, has been dreamed of for centuries. I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine," he wrote.

He continued: "President Putin thanked the First Lady, Melania, for her involvement with children. He was very appreciative, and said that this will continue. We also spent a great deal of time talking about Trade between Russia and the United States when the War with Ukraine is over."

"At the conclusion of the call, we agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week. The United States’ initial meetings will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with various other people, to be designated. A meeting location is to be determined. President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end. President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more. I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation," Trump concluded.