Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday morning attended a memorial ceremony for those who fell during the October 7th massacre and in the war which has been ongoing since then.

"Over these past two years, Michal and I have met many of you, in moments of deepest heartbreak and in moments of incredible strength that are hard to believe exist," Herzog began. "We met men and women from every circle of life in Israel, of every worldview, faith, and way of life, whose lives were torn open by a gaping void, and yet they keep going. With immense pain, and with a steadfast choice for life."

"In this sacred ceremony, in this sacred place, I wish to speak as President of the State of Israel to you, my dear ones, and to all the bereaved families, to bow my head in reverence and say thank you on behalf of the State of Israel. Thank you for the sons you raised warriors of courage who did not hesitate when called to rescue the State of Israel, to defeat the enemy, and to bring the hostages home. Warriors who carried photos of the hostages in their pockets and courage and strength in their hearts.

"It is no coincidence that even the President of the United States, Donald Trump, made a point in his Knesset address to thank IDF soldiers and praise their heroism and contribution to this historic moment now unfolding. Because of our brave sons and daughters, because of the bereaved families, because of the wounded who sacrificed so much - because of all of them - we are here. We will never, ever forget this."

He added, "Dear friends, there is no doubt that these days are historic and deeply emotional-filled both with relief and with profound pain and sorrow. As our beloved ones return to us from the murderers’ hands some to their homes and healing, others to be laid to rest in dignity, an entire nation has struggled for two long years to reach this moment. And even if this may not yet be the end, we can feel through tears of pain and of relief mingled together that perhaps, hopefully, we are drawing near to it. Even now, we remember: the mission is not complete. We must do everything through every possible means to ensure that all the fallen hostages, every last one, are brought back to their families, to their homeland, and to eternal rest."