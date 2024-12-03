The children who became symbols of heroism and survived the events of October 7th gathered at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last night, December 2nd, along with Montana Tucker- the international social media influencer who has been engaged in pro-Israel advocacy since the onset of the Hamas attack- for the premiere of “The Children of October 7” documentary. The film, led by Tucker, documents the stories of children who survived and witnessed the unimaginable horrors of the Hamas attack.

Tucker, an international social media activist and pro-Israel advocate, remarked that the film changed her perspective on the attack by providing her with the unique viewpoint of the brave young children whom she interviewed, who witnessed and experienced unimaginable horrors at a tender age.

Since October 7, Tucker has utilized her massive social media following to relentlessly advocate for Israel and Jewish people around the world, raising awareness for the Israeli hostages who remain in Hamas captivity while fighting the unprecedented rise in global antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment, which has swept the world since the outbreak of the war. Recognizing her unique position and influence, the Israeli production company, Kastina Communications, approached Tucker with an offer to headline a documentary film about the Israeli children of October 7th. The film was created for international audiences and will air on TV networks worldwide.

The screening was hosted by The Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, and was attended by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog, who, along with Tucker, met with the children and their families, along with returned hostages and hostage families, ahead of the premiere.

After the emotional ceremony, the CEO of the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, Jonathan Riss, Montana Tucker, and 16-year-old October 7th survivor Ella Shani toured ‘6:29: From Darkness to Light’- a powerful exhibition featuring the personal testimonies of 25 brave women who experienced the horrors of the Hamas massacre. The Museum of Tolerance exhibition was inaugurated last May by the President of the State of Israel. The exhibition’s creator, Malki Shemtov, is the father of 22-year-old Omer Shemtov, who was taken hostage from the Nova Music Festival on October 7th and remains in Hamas captivity today. Tucker listened to the testimony of Noam Ben David, who was seriously injured at the Nova festival, and watched Ella Shani’s filmed testimony as the two stood side-by-side at the exhibition.

The Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem was initiated by Jewish-American philanthropist and businessman Larry Mizel and Rabbi Marvin Heir, as a center for dialogue, human dignity and mutual respect, right in the heart of Israel’s capital Jerusalem. The Museum has been involved in social activities aimed at strengthening Israeli society post-October 7th.

Montana Tucker is a social media activist, singer, actress, and content creator with over 14 million followers on social media. Since October 7, she has made numerous trips to Israel, touring communities near the Gaza border, meeting survivors and hostage families, and recording a viral video with survivors of the Nova Music Festival. On October 9, she shared a solidarity video where she sang the Israeli national anthem, Hatikvah, and since then has continuously produced and shared content against the rising wave of antisemitism in the U.S. and across the world, while calling for the return of the hostages. One of the highlights of her activism was at the Grammy Awards, where she wore a dress embroidered with the phrase "Bring Them Home."

Tucker was among the few Hollywood stars who did not hesitate to speak out in support of Israel, despite threats and the potential for professional and financial harm. She currently dedicates most of her time to addressing the hostages' plight and supporting the State of Israel. "Since October 7, I felt a responsibility to use my fame and the relationships I’ve built over my career to fight against the terrible anti-Israel wave sweeping the world, especially on social media. The stories of the children who survived the massacre are extremely difficult, but they also demonstrate resilience, courage, and hope for a better future. As the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, it is an immense privilege for me to document the heroes who survived, so that future generations can learn firsthand what they endured on that fateful Saturday."

About the heroes of the film:

• Eitan and Yael Yahalomi: 12-year-old Eitan was taken hostage to Gaza and held captive for 52 days. His father, Ohad, was also taken captive after enduring an injury during the attack, and he is still being held in Gaza. Yael (10) was taken into Gaza along with her mother, Batsheva, and her baby sister. They were taken on one motorcycle, while Eitan was taken on another. At some point, the motorcycle they were on broke down, and they managed to escape, walking for four hours back into Israel, while Eitan continued alone on the other motorcycle.

• Amit Cohen: Eitan Yahalomi’s best friend, Amit (12) managed to escape his burning home last minute. Amit organized a youth protest calling for the return of his best friend.

• Rotem Matthias: Rotem (16) witnessed the murder of both of his parents by Hamas terrorists. He hid under his deceased mother’s body, which helped him survive.

• Ella Shani: Ella (16), a resident of Kibbutz Be'eri, hid in the family’s safe room with her mother and brother, which saved their lives. Her father, who lived separately, tried to hide in the attic of his home but was discovered by terrorists and shot dead on the spot.

• Yael Idan: The Idan family gained attention when Hamas terrorists, who took control of their home, broadcasted the entire event live on social media, using the mother’s phone. Yael’s sister, Maayan, was murdered before her eyes, and her father, Tzachi, was taken hostage into Gaza, where he remains in captivity.

• Alona and Ya'ala Russo: Alona (12) and Ya’ala’s (10) father, a member of the kibbutz civil emergency squad, was one of the first members to leave his home and defend his community after the initial reports of a terrorist infiltration. He grabbed his gun and left without saying goodbye, not knowing he would return. He was one of the first members of the kibbutz who was murdered during the attack.