French Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Pascal Confavreux has said that his country does not wish to see the Hamas terror group holding any political or security role following the end of the war in Gaza.

Speaking in an interview to Al-Arabiya, Confavreux said that there is broad international consensus against Hamas remaining in power in the Gaza Strip or holding any political or security role in a post-war arrangement.

According to him, the administration of the Gaza Strip should be under the Palestinian Authority, and the continued possession of weapons by Hamas constitutes the main obstacle to building a stable and democratic Palestinian state.

He also emphasized that Hamas must be disarmed without delay, as the weapons held by the terror group put the entire "Palestinian population" at risk of continued suffering and isolation from the international community.

Confavreux also noted that France and the United States are working with regional countries to establish an international force in Gaza, whose purpose would be to provide security and oversee the reconstruction process.

He added that such a deployment requires a United Nations Security Council resolution, and France is working to draft a text defining the authority and temporary missions of the force.

According to him, the international force will coordinate with the UN and key Arab states, and will also oversee humanitarian aid and the implementation of a ceasefire.