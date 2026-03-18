The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom released a joint statement voicing grave concern over the escalating violence in Lebanon amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

In the statement, the leaders urged Israeli and Lebanese representatives to engage meaningfully in negotiations toward a sustainable political resolution. They expressed strong backing for efforts to promote dialogue and called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions.

The statement explicitly condemned actions by both sides. It demanded that Hezbollah halt its attacks on Israel, including those targeting civilians, and insisted that the group must disarm. The leaders also criticized Hezbollah's alignment with Iran in the hostilities, describing it as a move that further undermines regional peace and security.

At the same time, they condemned attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, health workers, medical facilities, and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), deeming such actions unacceptable. They urged all parties to comply fully with international humanitarian law.

The five nations voiced particular opposition to any large-scale Israeli ground offensive in southern Lebanon, warning that it "would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict." They stressed that such an operation must be averted, noting that the humanitarian situation in Lebanon-including widespread mass displacement-is already deeply alarming.

The leaders reiterated their support for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 by all involved parties. They endorsed the Lebanese government's efforts to disarm Hezbollah, prevent its military activities, and curb its armed operations. The statement concluded by expressing solidarity with the Lebanese government and people, who they said have been unwillingly drawn into the conflict.