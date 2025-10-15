Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last night in an interview with the American CBS network, "We agreed to give peace a chance, but President Trump's conditions were clear: Hamas must disarm. It must relinquish its weapons in Gaza or all hell will break loose."

He threatened Hamas further, saying "It'll happen quickly and perhaps violently, but they will disarm."

Netanyahu referred to the release of all living hostages, and said later in the interview that he "hopes" the next stage of the Trump plan for Gaza will be implemented.

"After Hamas gives up its weapons we need to ensure there are no weapons factories inside Gaza. There will be no smuggling. This is disarmament," he said.

He emphasized the importance of the Abraham Accords saying, "We have an opportunity to broaden that peace. That would be the greatest gift we can bring the people of Israel, the people of the region and the people of the world."

When asked whether he is tough to work with, as Trump described him, Netanyahu replied, "I am very tough on matters concerning Israel's future. It is my responsibility and it is the reason I have done the things I have done. It is the reason we struck in Iran. To ensure the Jewish state will not be in danger. Iran threatened to annihilate us, it threatened to drop nuclear bombs on us."