US President Donald Trump on Monday joined the leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey in an official signing ceremony for the historic Gaza Peace Deal in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Trump said, “It's a tremendous day for the Middle East. And you can see that this is probably the greatest assemblage of countries in terms of wealth and power, maybe ever assembled. And it's just an honor to be a part of it.”

He added, “We're going to be signing a document that's going to spell out a lot of rules and regulations and lots of other things. And it's very comprehensive, but we've already signed documents in the Middle East and having to do with Israel and Hamas and just about everything else. And it's it's really working out incredibly well.”

Commenting on the return of the living hostages by Hamas earlier in the day, the President stated, “The hostages, as you know, were let go on time, on schedule. The very sad situation of bodies, which was always a sad situation, and they're being sought out and they're working with many different people, finding some were brought in and some were not. And they're working out to find out where those bodies are. It's hard to believe that you even have to say something like that. It's so sad. It's so sad.”

“But what's not sad is that we have finally, after I guess they say 3,000 years, I've heard from 3,000 years to 500 years, but whatever it is, it's a lot. But this was the one this was the granddaddy of them all.”

During the summit, Trump was seen meeting with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas. The two shook hands.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was originally scheduled to part in the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, but later cancelled his participation due to the holiday of Simchat Torah, which began at sundown on Monday night.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)